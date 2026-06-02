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11 Arrested in Sofia Anti-Drug Operation, Including Notorious Dealer Known as “Gugutkata”

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Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
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Eleven people were arrested during a Sofia police operation targeting drug trafficking on June 2. Among those detained is a well-known dealer known to police by the nickname “Gugutkata” (collared dove).

The operation was carried out in the Fakulteta district of the capital. A woman is also among those arrested.

According to unofficial information, officers discovered significant quantities of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Desislava Petrova, Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor:
“A successful joint operation was conducted with the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs targeting the distribution of narcotic substances. Today, three individuals were formally charged. All of them have been detained for up to 72 hours. Their remand hearings are scheduled for 4 June, and the supervising prosecutor will submit the relevant applications to the court.”

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs:
“Yesterday, shortly after 6.30 pm, we launched a police operation in the Fakulteta district focused on drug trafficking involving what I have repeatedly described as the most critical and high-risk narcotic substance – fentanyl.

During the operation, officers monitored three or four drug transactions between dealers and drug-dependent individuals. Through these actions, we established that the drug storage and distribution hub was located at this address.

We invited you here so that you could see what, in police jargon, amounts to a market stall for the distribution of the highly dangerous substance fentanyl.

I am pleased to report that, during searches of three properties, we recovered more than 700 doses of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

As part of the operation, we also detained a large number of drug-dependent individuals who, according to the statements they have provided to investigators, confirmed that they obtained their daily supplies from this address and two other locations in the Fakulteta district.”

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