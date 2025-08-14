БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
18-Year-Old Driving ATV Crashed into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Sunny Beach

Three children and three adults were injured

An 18-year-old driving an ATV mounted the pavement in Sunny Beach seaside resort and crashed into a group of pedestrians, injuring three children and three adults.

All the injured were taken to hospital in Burgas. Witnesses described the scene as “horrifying.”

“He drove onto the pavement and knocked down four or five people, one of them our employee. When we arrived, he was lying on the ground with what we believe is a broken pelvis. We are awaiting test results,” said hotelier Stefan Smirnov.

Another witness, Ivaylo Dimitrov, added: “When we arrived, there was a young woman unconscious, three ambulances on site, a small child—around five or six years old—also unconscious, and another young child. Our colleague was crushed by it. The sight was shocking.”

