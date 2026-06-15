18-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Died After Being Hit on Pedestrian Crossing Near Sunny Beach

An 18-year-old Ukrainian national has died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on the main road between the resorts of Sveti Vlas and Sunny Beach on June 15.

According to the police, the serious road traffic accident occurred at around 7.45pm. The vehicle was being driven by a 21-year-old man. Initial information indicates that he hit the young woman while she was crossing at a designated pedestrian crossing. She died as a result of the impact.

It is not yet clear whether the driver had consumed alcohol or drugs. Samples have been taken, with results pending. Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the fatal accident.