35-Year-Old Hristina Injured by ATV in Sunny Beach - Her Heart Is Being Artificially Supported with Medication

The 35-year-old Hristina, who was struck by an ATV in Sunny Beach resort, remains in critical condition, which has worsened over the past few days.

Her brain has ceased to function, and her heart is being artificially supported with medication, BNT has learned.

Her 4-year-old son is also in serious condition.

Mother and Child Remain in Critical Condition After ATV Accident in Sunny Beach

The other two children injured in the 14 August incident have since been discharged from hospital.

Last week, 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev ploughed a recreational ATV into a group of five people — three children and two adults.

The prosecution has charged him with causing moderate bodily harm after a traffic accident.

The Nesebar District Court placed him under house arrest. The prosecution has appealed this decision, and a second-instance hearing is expected tomorrow.