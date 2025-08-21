БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг:...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Преместиха Георги Семерджиев в затвора в Бобов дол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Тежка гръдна травма е причина за смъртта на детето в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Не са открити нарушения при случая с родилката, оплакала...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

35-Year-Old Hristina Injured by ATV in Sunny Beach - Her Heart Is Being Artificially Supported with Medication

Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Her brain has ceased to function

повдигат обвинение шофьора атв вряза пешеходци слънчев бряг
Снимка: BGNES

The 35-year-old Hristina, who was struck by an ATV in Sunny Beach resort, remains in critical condition, which has worsened over the past few days.

Her brain has ceased to function, and her heart is being artificially supported with medication, BNT has learned.

Her 4-year-old son is also in serious condition.

Mother and Child Remain in Critical Condition After ATV Accident in Sunny Beach

The other two children injured in the 14 August incident have since been discharged from hospital.

Last week, 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev ploughed a recreational ATV into a group of five people — three children and two adults.

The prosecution has charged him with causing moderate bodily harm after a traffic accident.

The Nesebar District Court placed him under house arrest. The prosecution has appealed this decision, and a second-instance hearing is expected tomorrow.

