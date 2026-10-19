4 Million Turkish Lira in a Suitcase Were Seized at Malko Tarnovo Border Crossing Point

Customs officers at the Malko Tarnovo Customs Checkpoint seized 4,000,000 undeclared Turkish lira during an inspection of a passenger minibus.

The Bulgarian-registered passenger minibus arrived at the Malko Tarnovo Customs Checkpoint on October 16, 2026, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on the route entering the country from Turkey. In the customs control area, the driver and all passengers—Bulgarian citizens—declared that they were not carrying anything subject to declaration.

During an inspection of the vehicle and the passengers’ personal luggage, inspectors found eight plastic bags containing banknotes in various denominations of Turkish lira inside a suitcase belonging to one of the passengers. A total of 4 million Turkish lira was found, equivalent to €71,760. No documents proving the origin of the money were presented.

The undeclared cash was seized. The offender, a Bulgarian citizen, was issued with a statement of administrative violation under the Currency Act. Administrative penalty proceedings have been initiated.

The Burgas Customs Territorial Directorate has once again reminded travellers that cash amounting to €10,000 or more, or its equivalent in another currency, carried into or out of a non-EU country must be declared to the customs authorities.