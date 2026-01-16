БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Маскирани нападатели обраха над 80 000 евро от инкасо в...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич, мерките се...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
АПС след върнатия мандат: Върнахме го, за да подпомогнем...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
АПС получиха и върнаха папката с мандата неизпълнен
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Грипът атакува: На прага на епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

400kg of Smuggled Chicken Meat and 8,640 Eggs Seized at Lyubimets Border checkpoint

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
птицевъди призовават забрани вносът украински яйца нас

Bulgarian authorities have confiscated food products without proper documentation at the Kapitan Andreevo and Lyubimets border checkpoints, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Regional Police Directorate in Haskovo reported.

On 14 January, inspectors from the BFSA’s Border Control Directorate, working together with Customs officials, seized 440 kg of dairy products during a check of a car entering Bulgaria from Turkey. Earlier this week, a bus with Turkish registration was also inspected, and 400 kg of sheep fat was found being transported without the required documents.

Yesterday, law enforcement officers in Lyubimets stopped a truck on Odrin Boulevard. The vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man from Svilengrad, contained 400 kg of chicken meat and 8,640 eggs for which no origin documents were provided. The Haskovo Regional Food Safety Directorate has been notified of the case.

The most recent similar seizure in the region occurred on 18 November last year at Kapitan Andreevo, when a joint police and customs operation confiscated chicken meat, sheep fat, and eggs transported without documentation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
1
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
2
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
Заради сделката на ЕС с Меркосур - българските земеделци готови за протест
3
Заради сделката на ЕС с Меркосур - българските земеделци готови за...
Родители с мълчалив протест заради агресивното поведение на второкласник към децата им
4
Родители с мълчалив протест заради агресивното поведение на...
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука
5
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с...
Разследват Божидар Бобоков за притежание на наркотици с цел разпространение
6
Разследват Божидар Бобоков за притежание на наркотици с цел...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
3
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
4
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
5
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: Bulgaria

More than 13,000 to Paticipate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances
More than 13,000 to Paticipate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances
Cold Front Brings Snow and Icy Conditions across Bulgaria, Temperatures Dropping to –12°C in Parts of the Country Cold Front Brings Snow and Icy Conditions across Bulgaria, Temperatures Dropping to –12°C in Parts of the Country
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Man Arrested for Assaulting Paramedic from the Emergency Aid in Pavlikeni Man Arrested for Assaulting Paramedic from the Emergency Aid in Pavlikeni
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Partial State of Emergency Declared in Assenovgrad after Main Water Pipeline Failure Partial State of Emergency Declared in Assenovgrad after Main Water Pipeline Failure
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia Has Fined Mayor Vasil Terziev Over the Ongoing Waste Collection Crisis in the Capital Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia Has Fined Mayor Vasil Terziev Over the Ongoing Waste Collection Crisis in the Capital
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Маскирани нападатели обраха над 80 000 евро от инкасо в Ихтиман
Маскирани нападатели обраха над 80 000 евро от инкасо в Ихтиман
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Кога ще са предсрочните избори и кой ще е служебен премиер Кога ще са предсрочните избори и кой ще е служебен премиер
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Курс към избори: АПС получиха и върнаха третия мандат (ОБЗОР) Курс към избори: АПС получиха и върнаха третия мандат (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Правната комисия заседава за правилата за вота Правната комисия заседава за правилата за вота
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Затвориха завода, замърсявал въздуха във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Над 13 000 участници ще дефилират на "Сурва 2026" в Перник
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Здравето на бъдещето: Как изкуственият интелект прави революция
Чете се за: 08:25 мин.
По света
Възможно ли е ускореното приемане на Украйна в ЕС още през 2027 г.
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ