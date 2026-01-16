400kg of Smuggled Chicken Meat and 8,640 Eggs Seized at Lyubimets Border checkpoint

Bulgarian authorities have confiscated food products without proper documentation at the Kapitan Andreevo and Lyubimets border checkpoints, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the Regional Police Directorate in Haskovo reported.

On 14 January, inspectors from the BFSA’s Border Control Directorate, working together with Customs officials, seized 440 kg of dairy products during a check of a car entering Bulgaria from Turkey. Earlier this week, a bus with Turkish registration was also inspected, and 400 kg of sheep fat was found being transported without the required documents.

Yesterday, law enforcement officers in Lyubimets stopped a truck on Odrin Boulevard. The vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man from Svilengrad, contained 400 kg of chicken meat and 8,640 eggs for which no origin documents were provided. The Haskovo Regional Food Safety Directorate has been notified of the case.

The most recent similar seizure in the region occurred on 18 November last year at Kapitan Andreevo, when a joint police and customs operation confiscated chicken meat, sheep fat, and eggs transported without documentation.