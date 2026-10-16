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74 Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Researchers Included in Global Ranking of Top Scientists

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изследователи бан световна класация топ учени

64 scientists affiliated with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) are among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, according to this year’s ranking of scientists by overall career impact, known as the Stanford ranking, the Academy announced.

Twenty of these scientists are full members and corresponding members of BAS, while the others are professors at the Academy’s institutes. This year’s Stanford ranking includes a total of 102 Bulgarian researchers.

The ranking is compiled annually based on an analysis of the scientometric indicators of more than 12 million scientists with published research. It reflects the impact individual researchers have had on the advancement of science.

A separate ranking has been compiled for the impact on scientific development over the past year. It includes an additional 10 scientists and members of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences who do not appear in the overall development ranking. Thus, the total number of scientists affiliated with BAS in both rankings is 74.

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