Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic

The accident occurred after midnight on the stretch of road near the village of Lagerite

годишно дете загина тежка катастрофа прохода републиката

A 9-year-old child died in a severe crash between a car and a lorry on the Pass of the Republic last night. The child’s parents are currently in intensive care.

The incident occurred after midnight on the section of road near the village of Lagerite. According to initial reports, a Turkish truck entered the oncoming lane and its trailer collided with the car carrying a family from Aytos.

The child was taken to the Veliko Tarnovo hospital in critical condition and later died. Tests for alcohol and drugs on the truck driver returned negative. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the 61-year-old driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by police.

***

The Pass of the Republic is a mountain pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It connects Veliko Tarnovo and Gurkovo.

It is also known as Hainboaz Pass.



