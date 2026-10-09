A 45-Year-Old Woman Was Killed in Plovdiv

Police officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior are working to establish all the facts and circumstances surrounding a serious criminal offence in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv. A report was received today that a 45-year-old woman had been found dead at an address in the city’s Northern district.

Initial information suggests that her death was caused deliberately.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.