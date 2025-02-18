A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road

One person died, and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck on the Ruse - Byala road, Northern Bulgaria, on February 18. The accident occurred near the turnoff for Dve Mogili and Obretenik, and the road has been closed in both directions.

The person who was killed in the crash was traveling in the minibus, while the injured person sustained multiple injuries and was immediately transported to a medical facility in Ruse, the Emergency Medical Centre confirmed.

The police have organised a detour route, and heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene.

