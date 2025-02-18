НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road

търси дете синдром даун издирва старозагорското село конаре
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:53, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

One person died, and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck on the Ruse - Byala road, Northern Bulgaria, on February 18. The accident occurred near the turnoff for Dve Mogili and Obretenik, and the road has been closed in both directions.

The person who was killed in the crash was traveling in the minibus, while the injured person sustained multiple injuries and was immediately transported to a medical facility in Ruse, the Emergency Medical Centre confirmed.

The police have organised a detour route, and heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
DRF-MRF Supports the President's Position on Not Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
DRF-MRF Supports the President's Position on Not Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
MRF - New Beginning Leader Supports President's Position Not to Send Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
MRF - New Beginning Leader Supports President's Position Not to Send Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
President after Consultative Council for National Security: The state should apply its full force against those producing and distributing drugs
President after Consultative Council for National Security: The state should apply its full force against those producing and distributing drugs
Топ 24
Най-четени
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при зрелищна акция на ГДБОП (СНИМКИ)
Арестуваха "българския Ескобар" и авера му Чората при...
Сарафов поиска имунитетите на двама депутати
Сарафов поиска имунитетите на двама депутати
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
Акция на ГДБОП срещу наркотиците се провежда в Симитли и Кресна
Акция на ГДБОП срещу наркотиците се провежда в Симитли и Кресна
Какво искат ключовите държави от преговорите за войната в Украйна?
Какво искат ключовите държави от преговорите за войната в Украйна?
Оранжев код в 5 области за обилни снеговалежи, какво съветват от АПИ?
Оранжев код в 5 области за обилни снеговалежи, какво съветват от АПИ?
Почина Мая Вапцарова - племенница на Никола Вапцаров
Почина Мая Вапцарова - племенница на Никола Вапцаров
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Започват преговорите за мир в Украйна, в Рияд пристигна руската делегация
Започват преговорите за мир в Украйна, в Рияд пристигна руската...
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia