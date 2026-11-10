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Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 12 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

A Total of 51 People Injured in the Serious Crashes on Trakia Motorway Taken to Hospital, Health Minister Katya Ivkova Says

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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общо транспортираните пострадали тежките катастрофи bdquoтракияldquo съобщи министърът здравеопазването катя ивкова
Снимка: BTA

A total of 51 people have been taken to medical facilities in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas, according to the latest available information, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said following the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway on November 10.

The minister spoke to journalists at the scene of the crash alongside Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

- Death toll in serious crash near Zimnitsa rises to 12; tomorrow declared a day of mourning

Of those taken to hospital, the highest number were in Sliven, with 33 patients. A further 11 were taken to Yambol and seven to Burgas.

A total of 13 patients are seriously injured, one of whom is currently undergoing major surgery in Burgas, Ivkova added.

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