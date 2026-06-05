Acting Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova Signs Extradition Request for Stoyan Mavrodiev

Acting Chief Prosecutor, Vanya Stefanova, on June 5 signed a request for the extradition of Bulgarian citizen Stoyan Mavrodiev, who was detained on the territory of the Republic of Serbia.

The request, addressed to the Serbian Minister of Justice, asks for Mavrodiev to be handed over to the Bulgarian authorities for the purpose of criminal prosecution for an offence under Article 203(1), in conjunction with Article 201(1), Article 20(2), and Article 20(1) of the Bulgarian Criminal Code.

Stoyan Mavrodiev was declared internationally wanted on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Sofia City Court at the request of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and confirmed by the Sofia Court of Appeal. He is accused of abuse of office in connection with pre-trial proceedings conducted under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The request is expected to be sent to the Serbian authorities at the beginning of next week via the Ministry of Justice. The transfer of the individual is to be carried out with the assistance of Interpol.