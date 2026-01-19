After 30 Years of Waiting: Border Crossing "Rudozem - Xanthi" Opens

After more than 30 years, the “Rudozem–Xanthi” border crossing will be opened for traffic tomorrow. The news was announced today at a press conference by the District Governor of Smolyan, Zahari Sirakov.
The ceremony marking the opening of the road from the border towards Xanthi is being organised by the Greek partners from the Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.
Zahari Sirakov, Governor of Smolyan:
“Tomorrow, from 10:45 am, the Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace will conduct and organise the procedure for the opening of the road section. In this regard, and in line with the Schengen regulations, we hope that by midday tomorrow the citizens of Bulgaria and Greece will be able to cross freely through the Aegean passage.”
Eng. Nedko Kulevski, Mayor of Rudozem:
“This will be of exceptional benefit not only for the Municipality of Rudozem, but for the entire region. I am convinced that it will give a strong economic boost to our area, which is why it was extremely important for this to happen.”