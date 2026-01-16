After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo

The main production line at a wood-processing factory identified as the primary source of air pollution in Veliko Tarnovo is to be shut down.

Earlier this morning, January 16, the company’s management was served with an order by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water. Within the next 24 hours, the operator should submit a plan for the safe suspension of production.

The order was issued following numerous reports of deteriorating air quality and strong, unpleasant odours spreading over the city.