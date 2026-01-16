БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo

Снимка: BTA

The main production line at a wood-processing factory identified as the primary source of air pollution in Veliko Tarnovo is to be shut down.

Earlier this morning, January 16, the company’s management was served with an order by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water. Within the next 24 hours, the operator should submit a plan for the safe suspension of production.

The order was issued following numerous reports of deteriorating air quality and strong, unpleasant odours spreading over the city.

Rossen Zhelyazkov said:
“We must guarantee the health, the right to clean air, and a safe environment for every citizen. That is why I welcome the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water for finally managing to achieve what is the duty of every regulatory authority – to impose sanctions when unlawful actions are being carried out.”

