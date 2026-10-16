БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Ново поскъпване на цигарите се очаква през 2027 година
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
"Заплатата свършва в средата на месеца": КНСБ...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Премиерът Радев в Брюксел: Засилването на охраната на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Министърът на отбраната: Изпратили сме искане до НАТО за...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Груба грешка лиши Левски от първи верен ход в Лига Европа
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After Drone Attacks in the Black Sea: What Support Can Bulgaria Expect from NATO?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Запази
нато алиансът готов защити съюзниците атака иран
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Bulgaria has sent a request to the NATO Secretary General to strengthen its defence capabilities following drone attacks in the Black Sea. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the Bulgarian Armed Forces needed modernisation and the acquisition of modern systems. International analysts say parallels can be drawn between the escalation in the Black Sea and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Arabist and international analyst Prof. Vladimir Chukov, the details of the attacks in the Black Sea show similarities with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in terms of methods, weapons, targets and tactics.

Prof. Vladimir Chukov, international analyst: “According to the Iranians, the formula that has proved successful in the Strait of Hormuz could just as easily be applied to what Russia is doing in our territory. We are one step behind, and all this delays efforts to deter Russia, if that is even possible.”

Chukov said the choice of targets in the Black Sea also revealed important details:

“The ships and crews that ended up at the bottom of the sea were from the Arab world, mainly Syrians, Iraqis and Egyptians. The Turks were hit, but their ships were not sunk.”

The Ministry of Defence said it had asked NATO to provide patrol aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems and anti-drone systems.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We hope for a swift response and for our capabilities to be strengthened.”

The minister stressed the importance of countries in the region having a common strategy for action. He also reiterated that the origin of the drones could be established if the necessary information were recovered from the vessel Chelsea 3.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We can see that both sides in the war have access to the latest technology. Anyone who thinks there is no modern technology in Ukraine or Russia is mistaken. The issue is how to minimise the risk.”

Stoyanov said sufficient surveillance assets had been deployed, while the Air Force insisted it was ready to defend Bulgarian airspace.

Major General Nikolay Rusev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force: “We maintain a state of readiness. If necessary, the fighter aircraft will take off and respond. Whether or not there is an escalation in the Black Sea makes no difference to us.”

Photos: BTA

The next eight new F-16 fighter aircraft are expected to arrive in Bulgaria in 2030.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Температурите тръгват нагоре в неделя, до 20° през новата седмица
1
Температурите тръгват нагоре в неделя, до 20° през новата седмица
Най-възрастната жена в света: Албанка кандидатства да подобри рекорда
2
Най-възрастната жена в света: Албанка кандидатства да подобри рекорда
Груба грешка лиши Левски от първи верен ход в Лига Европа
3
Груба грешка лиши Левски от първи верен ход в Лига Европа
Мицкоски: България се превръща в убежище за осъдени в РСМ престъпници, ще поставим въпроса с Ива Михайлова на срещи в НАТО и ЕС
4
Мицкоски: България се превръща в убежище за осъдени в РСМ...
Градушка с големина на лешник удари хисарското село Старосел
5
Градушка с големина на лешник удари хисарското село Старосел
Тръмп отново нападна Зеленски: Всичко, което той прави, е да вдига световните цени на петрола, това е позор
6
Тръмп отново нападна Зеленски: Всичко, което той прави, е да вдига...

Най-четени

Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
1
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват я международно
2
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
3
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила вчера в участъка за подпис
4
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила...
Прокуратурата в Кочани поиска Ива Михайлова да бъде задържана
5
Прокуратурата в Кочани поиска Ива Михайлова да бъде задържана
Очакват ни проливни дъждове, с риск от наводнения и бурен вятър
6
Очакват ни проливни дъждове, с риск от наводнения и бурен вятър

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Central Bank: Annual Inflation of Up to 5.2% by the End of 2026, 3.1% in 2027, and 2.9% in 2028
Bulgaria's Central Bank: Annual Inflation of Up to 5.2% by the End of 2026, 3.1% in 2027, and 2.9% in 2028
BNT 2 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary BNT 2 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
New Road Will Connect Svishtov to “Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo” Motorway New Road Will Connect Svishtov to “Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo” Motorway
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
It Started Snowing at Shipka Pass (VIDEO) It Started Snowing at Shipka Pass (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Seized Nearly 86 tonnes of Illegal Plant Protection Products Since the Beginning of the Year Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Seized Nearly 86 tonnes of Illegal Plant Protection Products Since the Beginning of the Year
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Mitskoski: Bulgaria Is Becoming a Haven for Convicted Criminals from North Macedonia; Iva Mihaylova Case to Be Raised at NATO and EU Meetings Mitskoski: Bulgaria Is Becoming a Haven for Convicted Criminals from North Macedonia; Iva Mihaylova Case to Be Raised at NATO and EU Meetings
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

"Личните ни бюджети са на дефицит": Работещи поискаха 10% ръст на заплатите
"Личните ни бюджети са на дефицит": Работещи поискаха 10%...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Ново поскъпване на цигарите се очаква през 2027 година Ново поскъпване на цигарите се очаква през 2027 година
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Инфлацията в България достигна 5,6% през септември – втората най-висока в еврозоната Инфлацията в България достигна 5,6% през септември – втората най-висока в еврозоната
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Сняг заваля на прохода Шипка (ВИДЕО) Сняг заваля на прохода Шипка (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Съдът в Кюстендил поиска уточнения от Гърция за екстрадицията на...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Край на енергийното примирие: Русия за първи път призна за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
По света
На 99 години: "Разходка по крилото на самолет"
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
БНТ 2 празнува 15 години
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ