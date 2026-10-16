After Drone Attacks in the Black Sea: What Support Can Bulgaria Expect from NATO?

Bulgaria has sent a request to the NATO Secretary General to strengthen its defence capabilities following drone attacks in the Black Sea. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the Bulgarian Armed Forces needed modernisation and the acquisition of modern systems. International analysts say parallels can be drawn between the escalation in the Black Sea and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Arabist and international analyst Prof. Vladimir Chukov, the details of the attacks in the Black Sea show similarities with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in terms of methods, weapons, targets and tactics.

Prof. Vladimir Chukov, international analyst: “According to the Iranians, the formula that has proved successful in the Strait of Hormuz could just as easily be applied to what Russia is doing in our territory. We are one step behind, and all this delays efforts to deter Russia, if that is even possible.”

Chukov said the choice of targets in the Black Sea also revealed important details:

“The ships and crews that ended up at the bottom of the sea were from the Arab world, mainly Syrians, Iraqis and Egyptians. The Turks were hit, but their ships were not sunk.”

The Ministry of Defence said it had asked NATO to provide patrol aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems and anti-drone systems.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We hope for a swift response and for our capabilities to be strengthened.”

The minister stressed the importance of countries in the region having a common strategy for action. He also reiterated that the origin of the drones could be established if the necessary information were recovered from the vessel Chelsea 3.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “We can see that both sides in the war have access to the latest technology. Anyone who thinks there is no modern technology in Ukraine or Russia is mistaken. The issue is how to minimise the risk.”

Stoyanov said sufficient surveillance assets had been deployed, while the Air Force insisted it was ready to defend Bulgarian airspace.

Major General Nikolay Rusev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force: “We maintain a state of readiness. If necessary, the fighter aircraft will take off and respond. Whether or not there is an escalation in the Black Sea makes no difference to us.”

Photos: BTA

The next eight new F-16 fighter aircraft are expected to arrive in Bulgaria in 2030.