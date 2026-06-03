БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Agreement to Be Signed for Investment of €3.2 billion

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази
предстои подписване споразумение реализиране инвестиции размер млрд евро
Снимка: BTA

The European SAFE financial mechanism provides an opportunity to combine the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces with the strengthening of the country’s industrial and technological capacity, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said in Plovdiv.

He was among the official guests attending the opening of the 17th International Defence Products and Services Exhibition, HEMUS 2026.

According to Stoyanov, Bulgaria’s national SAFE plan, adopted in November 2025, includes nine key projects aimed at developing the country's armed forces. Bulgaria is already among the countries whose national investment plans under the programme have been approved by the European Commission.

The minister announced that an agreement is expected to be signed for investments worth €3.2 billion.

Stoyanov said that this will enable faster capability development and support the defence industry through joint projects and procurement, with a commitment to transparent and efficient use of funds.

“This will enable the accelerated acquisition of defence capabilities and the development of the national defence industry through joint projects and collective procurement. Our commitment is to ensure that the funds available under the mechanism are used transparently, efficiently and responsibly, so that they accelerate the implementation of key projects in the interests of both national and allied security.”

Stoyanov also stressed that military mobility remains one of the key pillars of European and Euro-Atlantic security and is among the priority areas on which the ministry and partner institutions are working actively.

He noted that Bulgaria is playing an active role in initiatives led by the European Union and NATO to remove administrative and infrastructure barriers to military transport, modernise transport connectivity and develop digital solutions to facilitate faster information exchange.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по...
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
2
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
„Баба Алино“ в документи
3
„Баба Алино“ в документи
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при осъвременяването на пенсиите
4
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при...
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да изградят участъците, за които са взели аванс
5
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да...
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на "Лукойл"
6
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
5
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General
Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General
Court Ruled: One of the Mothers Contributed to the Switch of the Babies at Sheinovo Hospital Court Ruled: One of the Mothers Contributed to the Switch of the Babies at Sheinovo Hospital
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
SPECIAL: The Illegal Town near Varna - What the Inspection of the Notary Chamber Found SPECIAL: The Illegal Town near Varna - What the Inspection of the Notary Chamber Found
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs Rejected a Request to Lift the Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs Rejected a Request to Lift the Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Higher Deficit, More Reforms: What Are Brussels' Recommendations to Bulgaria Higher Deficit, More Reforms: What Are Brussels' Recommendations to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Rising Dolphin Deaths Reported Near Balchik as 15 Cases Recorded in Three Days Rising Dolphin Deaths Reported Near Balchik as 15 Cases Recorded in Three Days
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

Водещи новини

СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи проверката на Нотариалната камара
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино" Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино"
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия" Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия"
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Дефицитът може да достигне 7,4% без спешни мерки – властта...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
По-висок дефицит, повече реформи – какви са препоръките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
ВКС реши: Една от майките е допринесла за размяната на бебетата в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Нови валежи и гръмотевични бури през следващите дни
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ