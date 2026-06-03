Agreement to Be Signed for Investment of €3.2 billion

The European SAFE financial mechanism provides an opportunity to combine the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces with the strengthening of the country’s industrial and technological capacity, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said in Plovdiv.

He was among the official guests attending the opening of the 17th International Defence Products and Services Exhibition, HEMUS 2026.

According to Stoyanov, Bulgaria’s national SAFE plan, adopted in November 2025, includes nine key projects aimed at developing the country's armed forces. Bulgaria is already among the countries whose national investment plans under the programme have been approved by the European Commission.

The minister announced that an agreement is expected to be signed for investments worth €3.2 billion.

Stoyanov said that this will enable faster capability development and support the defence industry through joint projects and procurement, with a commitment to transparent and efficient use of funds.

“This will enable the accelerated acquisition of defence capabilities and the development of the national defence industry through joint projects and collective procurement. Our commitment is to ensure that the funds available under the mechanism are used transparently, efficiently and responsibly, so that they accelerate the implementation of key projects in the interests of both national and allied security.”

Stoyanov also stressed that military mobility remains one of the key pillars of European and Euro-Atlantic security and is among the priority areas on which the ministry and partner institutions are working actively.

He noted that Bulgaria is playing an active role in initiatives led by the European Union and NATO to remove administrative and infrastructure barriers to military transport, modernise transport connectivity and develop digital solutions to facilitate faster information exchange.

Source: BTA