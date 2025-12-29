БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Ahead of the Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: What Are the Concerns of Residents in the Village of Zaichino Oreshe?

Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
приемането еврото какви притесненията жителите зайчино ореше

Just days before the euro is introduced, public concern about coping with the new currency is growing. Despite nationwide information campaigns, fears remain in the Shumen-region village of Zaichino Oreshe about sharp price rises and the risk of fraud involving counterfeit euro banknotes.

Residents of Zaichino Oreshe are divided in their views on the euro. Some believe it is the right step forward, while others approach the new currency with anxiety. The lack of a bank branch, cash machine or post office in the village further complicates the situation.

Krasimira Kostadinova:
“The town is quite far away. If you don’t have a car, how are you supposed to get there? An elderly person can’t go any other way to collect their pension – there are no buses, no regular public transport, no services.”

To reach the nearest bank or post office, older residents are often forced to rely on relatives or neighbours for help.

Ivanka Ivanova:
“My mother, for example, is bedridden. She is very worried about what will happen. She has no way of going to town or managing on her own. For every single service we have to go to the town. But how is an elderly person supposed to do that if they have no relatives nearby? Most of them are abroad.”

According to the village mayor, support options are limited.

Ivalin Pavlov, Mayor of Zaichino Oreshe:
“In this situation, the only way I can help is by driving people to the town so they can withdraw money from ATMs or visit bank branches.”

Many residents re also afraid of falling victims of fraud involving counterfeit banknotes. They say they have no access to starter kits with euro coins, which would help them familiarise themselves with the new currency and recognise it more easily when shopping.

Maria Ivanova, shopkeeper:
“They don’t know the euro, they’ve never seen euros and they’ve never worked with euros.”

The most serious concerns, however, relate to the transitional month of January, when both the lev and the euro will be in circulation. Locals believe that this period will carry the highest risk of confusion and potential abuse.


