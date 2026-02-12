БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Andrey Gyurov After Receiving Mandate to Form Government: There Must Be No Puppet Figures in This Cabinet

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

“I am beginning the talks, and they will proceed very swiftly,” Andrey Gyurov told reporters after meeting President Iliana Iotova, who formally handed him the mandate to form a government.

“What we agreed with the Presidency is that there must be no puppet figures in this cabinet, no straw men, no carved-up territories. We have seen that before, and people on the squares made it clear they do not want that kind of governance.”

Asked about potential nominations, Mr Gyurov said: “All options are on the table. As for the Minister of Interior, it is crucial that they take action to ensure fair elections. The shortlist is not long; it ought to be someone from within the system.”

He also placed particular emphasis on the Ministry of Justice. “We have an individual who has usurped the office of the Prosecutor General, and the Minister of Justice must genuinely take steps in that direction.”

Responding to accusations that he is a prominent political figure associated with the Continue the Change party, Mr Gyurov said: “I am not a member of We Continue the Change and I am not dependent on any political party.”

