БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Всеки четвърти пенсионер ще получи по 120 лева коледни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Тежко остава състоянието на 7-годишното дете след...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Anti-Corruption Commission Probes Large-Scale Property Fraud and Money-Laundering Scheme Allegedly Linked to “Velichie” Party

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
EN
Запази

Several people were detained, searches have begun at addresses in Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Pazardzhik, and in the village of. Neofit Rilski

антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема имотни измами пране пари свързана партия величие
Снимка: Петър Дойкински

The Anti-corruption Commission is investigating a major scheme involving property fraud and money laundering allegedly connected to the political party 'Velichie', the BNT has learned. Several individuals have been detained.

Early this morning, agents of the Commission, supported by gendarmerie and police units, carried out searches at addresses in Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Pazardzhik and the village of Neofit Rilski. The operation is being conducted under the direction of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation follows allegations reported in the media and signals submitted by MPs concerning the activities of a financial pyramid scheme allegedly led by Velichie’s leader, Ivelin Mihaylov.

Mihaylov himself is not among those detained.

He commented on the operation in a video statement posted on Facebook, saying that police had entered both his home and the homes of acquaintances who, he claimed, had no connection to the matter. According to him, the state is targeting “inconvenient political leaders”.

Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of Velichie:
"This morning they entered my home and the homes of all the people I know — some of them have absolutely nothing to do with any of this. But they went in there as well, just to strike everywhere. This is how the state always operates — we are showing it to you in real time. What can I say? Radostin Vasilev was the government’s blunt instrument. He made noise — someone had to do it. They watched him for two or three weeks and today we see the result. We will not give in and we will not kneel before these people. But most likely they will try to prevent us from carrying out political activity — to discredit us. Most likely. We shall see. They could request my immunity from the Prosecutor General or something else. But at least I am grateful to the police for allowing the children to leave for school calmly and for not creating ugly scenes. So — my compliments to the officers for their courtesy."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на фискалната рамка на ЕС
1
ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на...
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
2
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
3
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че второкласният път е в добро състояние
4
Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че...
Росен Желязков: Границите на Украйна не могат да бъдат променяни със сила
5
Росен Желязков: Границите на Украйна не могат да бъдат променяни...
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами и пране на пари, свързана с партия "Величие"
6
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами...

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
2
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
3
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
4
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
6
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери

More from: Politics

Government Opts For Balanced Approach to Restrict Access to Property Records
Government Opts For Balanced Approach to Restrict Access to Property Records
Government Dismisses Malina Krumova as Road Safety Agency Chair Government Dismisses Malina Krumova as Road Safety Agency Chair
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
A Row Broke Out during the Sitting of Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee A Row Broke Out during the Sitting of Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Budget Disputes, “Lukoil” Debate and Lottery Concession Plan Spark Fresh Clashes in Parliament Budget Disputes, “Lukoil” Debate and Lottery Concession Plan Spark Fresh Clashes in Parliament
Чете се за: 08:37 мин.
President Radev on Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan: "A Rational Plan for Swift Peace. Negotiations Are the Only Way to Silence the Guns” President Radev on Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan: "A Rational Plan for Swift Peace. Negotiations Are the Only Way to Silence the Guns”
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
Opposition and Government in Sharp Clash over State Budget Draft Ahead of Second Reading Opposition and Government in Sharp Clash over State Budget Draft Ahead of Second Reading
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Сарафов разпореди проверка на работата на прокуратурата в Плевен по делото за смъртта на Сияна
Сарафов разпореди проверка на работата на прокуратурата в Плевен по...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
ЕП прие бюджета на ЕС за 2026 г. ЕП прие бюджета на ЕС за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
По света
Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание Скандал по време на Комисията по бюджет и финанси в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами и пране на пари, свързана с партия "Величие" Антикорупционната комисия разследва мащабна схема за имотни измами и пране на пари, свързана с партия "Величие"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Всеки четвърти пенсионер ще получи по 120 лева коледни добавки
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Спорове в НС: Бюджет 2026, концесията на тотото и...
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
У нас
Тръмп за мирния план за Украйна: Няма краен срок, това е добра...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ