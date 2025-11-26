Anti-Corruption Commission Probes Large-Scale Property Fraud and Money-Laundering Scheme Allegedly Linked to “Velichie” Party

The Anti-corruption Commission is investigating a major scheme involving property fraud and money laundering allegedly connected to the political party 'Velichie', the BNT has learned. Several individuals have been detained.

Early this morning, agents of the Commission, supported by gendarmerie and police units, carried out searches at addresses in Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Pazardzhik and the village of Neofit Rilski. The operation is being conducted under the direction of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation follows allegations reported in the media and signals submitted by MPs concerning the activities of a financial pyramid scheme allegedly led by Velichie’s leader, Ivelin Mihaylov.

Mihaylov himself is not among those detained.

He commented on the operation in a video statement posted on Facebook, saying that police had entered both his home and the homes of acquaintances who, he claimed, had no connection to the matter. According to him, the state is targeting “inconvenient political leaders”.