ARF in the Talks with President Iotova: Andrey Gyurov Is a Suitable Choice for Caretaker Prime Minister

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Andrey Gyurov is a suitable choice for caretaker prime minister, according to Hayri Sadakov, chair of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms parliamentary group, speaking to President Iliana Iotova during consultations on the appointment of a caretaker government on February 10.

At the start of the meeting, President Iotova thanked ARF for taking part in the consultations, noting that following the latest constitutional amendments she is required to nominate a caretaker prime minister under a defined procedure.

“Thank you for coming. For me, this is an expression of your will to work together with all institutions to steer the country through the parliamentary — and broader — crisis we are facing,” President Iotova said at the opening of the talks. “We should respond to the growing number of challenges before us, especially in these troubling days, when one situation has caused a deep public trauma for us as Bulgarians.”

She added that the consultations were crucial to ensuring fair and transparent elections, in line with the demands of hundreds of thousands of protesters.

President Iotova also recalled that the National Assembly continues to function until a new Parliament is formed.

“Very important decisions lie ahead. These consultations were important for me. They outlined serious priorities that must be addressed in the coming months,” she said. “Above all, we must reassure Bulgarians that there is a state, that institutions are functioning, and that we can guarantee their security in every respect. You can also see the continued rise in prices, which unfortunately persists, and we must deal with this shock," the Head of State noted.

We have to find the best measures for vulnerable groups, Iliana Iotova added.

She pointed out that the ARF is a party with a long tradition.

“Every recommendation, position or opinion you put forward will be of exceptional importance for the next caretaker cabinet,” President Iotova said.

In response, ARF parliamentary group chair Hayri Sadakov congratulated Iotova on assuming office and expressed hope that she would meet the expectations of society as a whole. He acknowledged that the choice of a caretaker prime minister was limited.

“On behalf of ARF, I assure you that your decision on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister and the formation of a caretaker cabinet, in line with public expectations, will receive broad public support. These sentiments are clearly and loudly expressed in society,” Mr Sadakov said.

He added that the public expected a caretaker government that would guarantee fair elections and apply zero tolerance towards vote-buying and corporate-controlled voting.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

ARF also set out its own view on the choice of caretaker prime minister. “Based on everything we have heard, the figure who stands furthest in line with the messages of the protesters is Andrey Gyurov,” Sadakov said.

He also criticised partial amendments to the Electoral Code that restrict the number of polling stations in countries outside the European Union. ARF called on President Iotova to use her constitutional powers to veto the legislation.

“In this regard, we urge you to exercise your constitutional authority and impose a veto, so that MPs may realise the serious mistake they have made,” Sadakov said. “We hope this can be changed. Once democratic standards have been achieved, they should not be rolled back.”

