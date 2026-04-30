Ayten Sabri, MRF: We Will Be a Consistent and Principled Corrective

“‘Movement for Rights and Freedoms’ (MRF) will fulfil its role as a constructive and responsible opposition,” said MP Ayten Sabri in a statement on the opening of the 52nd National Assembly.

“We will support every policy that protects the rights and freedoms of people and is in the interest of Bulgarian citizens and the state,” she said.

At the same time, she added, the party will act as a consistent and principled corrective wherever there is deviation from the principles of good governance, transparency and legality, as well as from democratic norms and human rights.

Earlier today, the oldest MP present, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, opened the first sitting of the newly elected 52nd National Assembly, and MPs took the oath of office.

“In the context of a dynamic domestic and international environment, Bulgaria needs a clear vision and sustainable policies,” the MP from DPS said.

She outlined the party’s priorities as quality of life and higher living standards, economic stability and growth, modernisation of the economy and agricultural production, ensuring food security, reducing social and regional inequalities, supporting young families, preserving and developing traditional values, and the consistent European development of the country as an effective EU member, as well as constructive partnership with the United States and the Euro-Atlantic community.

Sabri noted that MRF would be guided by the defence of freedom, justice and equal treatment of every Bulgarian citizen as an integral part of Bulgaria’s future.

“We are convinced that it is necessary to overcome the language of confrontation and restore a culture of political dialogue that contributes to finding common solutions in the public interest,” she added.

“Today we are not merely beginning a new parliamentary mandate; we are affirming democracy as a living and continuous process, based on citizens’ trust, the rule of law and institutional responsibility,” Sabri said.

She concluded that democracy is not a given, but a daily choice between dialogue and confrontation, and between the common good and narrow party interests.

“The will of the voters was clear, and we are obliged to respect it,” she said.

“Let this parliament be an example of political maturity, responsibility and statesmanship, proving that we can build bridges rather than divisions, and find consensus on key issues for Bulgaria’s future,” she added.

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