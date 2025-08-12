Baby Boom at "Maichin Dom" Maternity Hospital in August

At "Maichin Dom" maternity hospital, around 300 babies are born on average each August, while in the other months of the year, the number of newborns is 40 to 50 fewer.

This trend has been observed over the past five years. Global statistics also show that in the USA, the UK, and several Central European countries, the highest number of births occur in August and September.

In the first ten days of August alone, over 100 babies were born at "Maichin Dom." Among them was the firstborn son of Denitsa and Nikolay.

Denitsa: "We didn’t plan for an August birth, but it so happened that he was born on 08.08, which is also when we got engaged. So we’re very happy it worked out that way."

Katerina became a mother for the second time a few days ago. Her first child was born in December.

Katerina: "When my first child was born, I thought it would be nice for the second to arrive in summer, but it wasn’t planned."

Doctors explain the birth peak in August by the increased time families spend together at home during the winter months.

Dr Atanas Chernev, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist at "Maichin Dom": "The family bonds more closely. This also increases male fertility — the desire for intimacy and sexual contact. When it’s colder outside, conditions are better for sperm, so to speak. That’s one of the reasons."

The second birth peak occurs in March and April.

Dr Atanas Chernev: "This is due to summer holidays, when people spend more time together and can focus more on themselves."

It is also not uncommon for parents to plan the month in which their baby will be born — a trend that is becoming increasingly popular here in Bulgaria as well. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 1,900 babies have been born at "Maichin Dom."