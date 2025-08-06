БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Back to the Heat and Scorching Sun: Temperatures Soar to 38°C Again

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази

What will the weather be like this weekend?

глобално затопляне - жега - топло
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The weather over the next few days will be mostly sunny and increasingly hot. Today, however, more areas will see brief showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening over Strandzha and the Eastern Rhodopes.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny with moderate to occasionally strong northeasterly winds. Daytime temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C, reaching up to 35°C in Eastern Bulgaria.

During the night, scattered showers may persist in parts of Southern Bulgaria, but they will taper off by early morning. Skies will become clear, with a light northerly wind.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

  • Sunny with some passing clouds
  • Isolated brief rain and thunder possible, mostly in the mountains
  • Highs between 29°C and 34°C, around 29°C in Sofia
  • Winds: Light to moderate from north-northeast, stronger along the coast

Black Sea coast:

  • Sunny with increasing afternoon cloudiness, but no rain expected
  • Highs: 27°C–30°C
  • Sea water temperature: 26°C–27°C
  • Sea waves: 2–3 on the Beaufort scale

Mountains:

  • Mostly sunny
  • In the western massifs, afternoon showers and thunderstorms may occur
  • Moderate northeasterly wind

Weekend & Next Week:

  • A return to intense heat and blazing sun
  • Only a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers in the mountains on Friday
  • Winds weakening, turning easterly, remaining moderate along the coast
  • Temperatures will rise quickly, with daytime highs reaching 33°C to 38°C


