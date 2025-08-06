Back to the Heat and Scorching Sun: Temperatures Soar to 38°C Again

What will the weather be like this weekend?
The weather over the next few days will be mostly sunny and increasingly hot. Today, however, more areas will see brief showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening over Strandzha and the Eastern Rhodopes.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny with moderate to occasionally strong northeasterly winds. Daytime temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C, reaching up to 35°C in Eastern Bulgaria.
During the night, scattered showers may persist in parts of Southern Bulgaria, but they will taper off by early morning. Skies will become clear, with a light northerly wind.
Tomorrow's Forecast:
Black Sea coast:
Mountains:
Weekend & Next Week: