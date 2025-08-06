Back to the Heat and Scorching Sun: Temperatures Soar to 38°C Again

The weather over the next few days will be mostly sunny and increasingly hot. Today, however, more areas will see brief showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening over Strandzha and the Eastern Rhodopes.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain sunny with moderate to occasionally strong northeasterly winds. Daytime temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C, reaching up to 35°C in Eastern Bulgaria.

During the night, scattered showers may persist in parts of Southern Bulgaria, but they will taper off by early morning. Skies will become clear, with a light northerly wind.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Sunny with some passing clouds

Isolated brief rain and thunder possible, mostly in the mountains

Highs between 29°C and 34°C, around 29°C in Sofia

Winds: Light to moderate from north-northeast, stronger along the coast

Black Sea coast:

Sunny with increasing afternoon cloudiness, but no rain expected

Highs: 27°C–30°C

Sea water temperature: 26°C–27°C

Sea waves: 2–3 on the Beaufort scale

Mountains:

Mostly sunny

In the western massifs, afternoon showers and thunderstorms may occur

Moderate northeasterly wind

Weekend & Next Week: