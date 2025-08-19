БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Beekeepers Report Lower Honey Yields Amid Heavy Losses of Bee Colonies

The increase in the price of honey is minimal

Beekeepers across the country are anticipating lower honey yields this year, citing significant losses of bee colonies. In the district of Plovdiv alone, losses are reported to be between 40 and 50 per cent, while in the country they reach as high as 70–80 per cent.

“Unfortunately, this year our losses are also substantial. At one of my apiaries, losses are nearly 50 per cent; at another, the figures are similar. Compared to recent years, this year’s losses of bee colonies are the highest. For me personally, and for many colleagues in the sector, this is deeply concerning. Some reported cases where losses were literally 100 per cent of colonies. Inevitably, this has a direct impact on yields. If you once had 50 bee colonies producing a certain amount per hive, now, with the reduced number of colonies, it is impossible not to see a decline in production,” said beekeeper Borislav Inchev.

Borislav Inchev pointed out the reasons for bee losses.

“The causes are complex. Certainly, some of the main factors are changes in the weather, the climate and microclimate, all of which have a serious impact on bee colonies. I would remind you that this April we even had snowfall. It lasted only about a day and a half in the Plovdiv region, but in general there was a cold front that had an effect,” Inchev explained.

According to him, the increase in honey prices is modest but unavoidable.

“This year there has been a slight rise in prices. It is more symbolic than significant, but we are forced to introduce some adjustments because of all the external factors – higher costs for jars, lids, overall expenses and the materials required. If this trend continues, I am almost certain prices will continue to rise next year as well, because the balance is being lost. Realistically, given everything I just mentioned, it will be very difficult to keep prices stable,” Inchev added.

