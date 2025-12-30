БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Between Rooftops and Miracles: The Story of Bulgaria’s Only Certified Chimney Sweep

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
EN
Запази
покривите чудесата историята единствения сертифициран коминочистач българия

At this time of year, there is one man with a particularly important task – to clear the path for Father Christmas to reach our homes. He is Bulgaria’s only certified chimney sweep.

December is the month of miracles. It is the month when well-behaved children wait for their presents – but before that can happen, the chimneys must be properly cleaned. That responsibility falls to Delyan Angelov, the country’s sole certified chimney sweep. The man who goes first, so that Father Christmas can follow.

Delyan Angelov, chimney sweep:
“We have to make sure the chimneys are clean so that Father Christmas can send the presents down them and pass through them. We work in sync with Father Christmas. We go first, before him, and then he can deliver gifts to all the well-behaved children.”

His work is carried out at height, sometimes dangerous, often dirty, but always with a clear mission – to ensure there are no obstacles in the way of the Christmas miracle. Alongside the festive magic, however, lies something far more serious: safety.

Delyan Angelov, chimney sweep:
“In reality, cleaning a chimney is not so much about improving the draught – as people say, making it ‘pull’ better – but rather about fire safety. When soot builds up on the inside of the flues, it has a calorific value and it is entirely possible for it to catch fire.”

As he walks confidently across rooftops, looking down at the world from above, close to the birds, Delyan says he also learns a great deal about people.

Delyan Angelov, chimney sweep:
“Now I walk around as if I’m taking a stroll in the park. These days, the most valuable thing is meeting new people – the fact that they let you into their lives, into their homes, and in some way you form friendships. Helping someone in this line of work – when a person is cold or has no way out – you arrive like Superman, like a super chimney sweep. That feedback is incredibly valuable.”

People often want to touch him for luck, but he himself has a different philosophy about how and when luck comes our way.

Delyan Angelov, chimney sweep:
“I believe luck is everywhere around us. It’s a matter of mindset and attitude. If you leave home in the morning thinking that today you’ll have good luck – you will. Luck is within us and around us. We just have to see it and grab hold of it. And I’m simply a conductor of luck.”

As the year draws to a close, we usually take stock – of what we leave behind and what we want to carry forward. Sometimes, that simply means clearing the way: for new dreams, new hope, and the belief that the New Year will bring more light and joy.

