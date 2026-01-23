БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила":...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Тръмп: Огромен флот се насочва към Иран
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България. След 9 години на власт Румен Радев напуска президентството

Black Ice in Ruse Sends More Than 120 People to Hospital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

The municipality has introduced preventive measures that only apply today

поледицата русе изпрати 120 души болниците
Снимка: BGNES

A total of 123 patients with various injuries have been treated after slipping and falling in Ruse over the past 24 hours, according to data from the city’s two hospitals. Emergency number 112 received 113 calls linked to the icy conditions that effectively blocked the city. The situation prompted the declaration of a non-teaching day in four municipalities across the district.

Nearly 200 municipal workers are clearing and treating pavements to prevent further icing in Ruse. The municipality has introduced temporary preventive measures that apply for today only.

Deputy Mayor of Ruse, Eng. Nikola Lazarov, said:
“Public transport in the city of Ruse is completely free for residents and visitors. An additional preventive measure is that today has been declared a non-teaching day. All municipal car parks are also free of charge.”

Despite continuous overnight efforts to treat streets and pavements, pedestrians were still advised to move with extreme caution this morning.

Petar Petrov, a local resident, said:
“Yesterday I fell, my daughter fell and injured herself. My back still hurts. Today it should have been a school day because now the ice has melted. Yesterday was extremely dangerous.”

Another resident added:
“Yesterday it really should have been a non-teaching day, because today it’s already walkable. It’s mainly for the children. You couldn’t get to work at all – neither by car nor on foot. It was terrifying.”

In addition to Ruse, pupils in the municipalities of Slivo Pole, Byala, Dve Mogili and the village of Obretenik are also staying at home.

The district governor of Ruse, Dragomir Draganov, said:
“All settlements in the Ruse region have electricity and water supply. There is no state of emergency, so people should remain calm. No ice drift is expected. Only in the basins near the two ports is there ice, which is being broken up. The overall situation is calm.”

The main roads from the national road network in the region are reported to be passable and treated against icing.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
1
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
2
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат вълната
3
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат...
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев се прекратяват предсрочно
4
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев...
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е смело и смислено
5
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е...
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
6
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
2
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
4
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
5
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...

More from: Bulgaria

President Iliana Iotova Gave Her Predecessor Rumen Radev a Formal Sendoff at the Presidency (PHOTOS)
President Iliana Iotova Gave Her Predecessor Rumen Radev a Formal Sendoff at the Presidency (PHOTOS)
Three Men Rescued Young Woman from Drowning after She Fell into Rowing Canal Three Men Rescued Young Woman from Drowning after She Fell into Rowing Canal
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Elderly Man Dies in Multi‑Vehicle Crash Near Vratsa Elderly Man Dies in Multi‑Vehicle Crash Near Vratsa
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Criminal Group for Cloning and Smuggling of Stolen Cars Has Been Disrupted Criminal Group for Cloning and Smuggling of Stolen Cars Has Been Disrupted
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев официално напусна "Дондуков" 2
Румен Радев официално напусна "Дондуков" 2
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
МВнР предупреждава за силни снежни бури в САЩ, затварят много летища
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
При три неуспешни опита: Нов провал с кворума в НС за промените в...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ