Black Ice Remains a Major Hazard on Main Roads

Because of the persistently low temperatures, the risk of black ice on major roads across the country remains serious. Heavy goods vehicles are the most exposed. What causes this phenomenon, and where are the places where drivers may face the greatest danger?

Road sections that receive little sunlight, bridge structures, and areas exposed to strong winds are the most likely locations for black ice to form.

Spas Kostadinov, lorry driver:

“Colleagues have to be very careful, to drive in a lower gear and be ready for the entire vehicle combination to go out of control. In many places in Bulgaria the roads are not gritted as they should be, and the asphalt is in quite poor condition. The worst time is after midnight – from around 10pm–midnight until about 5am–6am, before the sun comes up. These are the most dangerous hours. In higher areas, a thick layer can form. When no vehicles are passing, that is also a major problem.”

A serious layer of black ice can form within minutes. What do experts advise?

Georgi Barzakov, road safety expert at the Association of Qualified Motorists in Bulgaria:

“A very fine, thin layer forms on the asphalt which is invisible to the human eye. When we are driving, especially with articulated vehicles such as a tractor unit with a semi-trailer, or a lorry over 3.5 tonnes with a loaded trailer, the situation becomes far more dangerous because a very large mass is moving over the black ice. That is exactly why drivers must keep a very large distance.”

If heavy goods vehicles are not fitted with suitable winter tyres on either the tractor unit or the trailer, specialists advise drivers not to attempt journeys through the country’s mountain passes.