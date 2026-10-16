BNT 2 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

BNT 2, the Bulgarian National Television’s culture and education channel, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. As the only Bulgarian specialist channel of its kind, it offers regional news and information, arts, history and religion, Bulgarian music, high-quality documentaries, educational programmes for children, and Bulgarian and European films.

“BNT 2’s 15th anniversary is an opportunity to look confidently towards the future. I believe the channel’s strength lies in its unique mission: to stay close to people, preserve and showcase Bulgaria’s cultural wealth, and give a voice to the regions. Our ambition is for BNT 2 to build on its established cultural and educational profile and present life beyond the capital even more fully – the significant events, important issues, talented people and stories that deserve national attention. Bulgaria is much more than one city, and the public service broadcaster has a responsibility to tell the story of the entire country and to meet, outside the studios, the people whose talent and knowledge are changing our lives. I would like to congratulate all our colleagues who have devoted their professionalism, talent and heart to BNT 2 over the past 15 years. Thanks to them, the channel has developed a distinctive identity, a loyal audience and, above all, an important place within the mission of Bulgarian National Television,” said BNT Director General Milena Milotinova.

On 16 October 2011, the public broadcaster launched BNT 2 as a regional news channel, reporting on important developments from across the country. The channel later evolved and expanded its remit, becoming a unique television platform for cultural and educational content. “Our teams in the regional centres are involved in everything important that happens, even in the smallest corners of the country, and make a real contribution to regional development,” said Svetlozara Lazarova, Director of BNT’s Programme Content Directorate, who began her professional career at the public service broadcaster with BNT 2.

BNT’s regional television centres in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Plovdiv and Ruse are the main contributors to the channel’s schedule. Over the years, they have produced landmark programmes reflecting the social and cultural life of communities across the country. These include current regional news, programmes exploring local traditions and achievements in contemporary art, key educational shows, in-depth documentary projects, music films and concerts.

As a public service broadcaster, BNT 2 has organised numerous large-scale social, educational and patriotic campaigns, drawing viewers’ attention to pressing issues, significant anniversaries of Bulgarian national heroes and key events in the country’s history.

Notable campaigns in recent years include Let Us Restore the Temple’s Glory, which supported the restoration of frescoes at the St Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church; Back to School with BNT 2, which provided televised lessons for pupils during the pandemic and won several awards; BNT 2: Patriotism; and The Sacred Glagolitic Script. The channel has also run campaigns marking the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising and the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising.

BNT 2’s anniversary celebrates the channel’s public service mission. It will continue to preserve traditions, support education and tell the stories to all of Bulgaria.