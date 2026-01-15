БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Правната комисия отхвърли законопроекта за промени в...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Теменужка Петкова: Заплатите в бюджетния сектор ще бъдат...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Мъж загина след срутване на хале на автокъща в София,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Проверките на НАП: 116 нарушения и 12 наказателни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

BNT Launches Official Platform for Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2026 Selection

Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
The web portal gathers all the details about the participants, live broadcasts and voting for the choice of the Bulgarian artist and song that will represent the country in the contest

бнт публикува официалната платформа bdquoевровизия 2026ldquo

The Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has launched its official platform for the country’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 – eurovision2026.bg. The portal brings together all essential information about the fifteen contestants, the format and schedule of the national selection, and the public voting process to choose Bulgaria’s representative and song. The BNT website will serve as the sole channel for audience voting during the live broadcasts on BNT 1.

The national selection features the following artists: Kerana & The Cosmonauts, Mihaela Marinova, Mihaela Fileva, Moletz, Roxana, Fiki, DARA, Dara Ekimova, DIA, Elizabet, Innerglow, MONA, Preyah, VALL, and Veniamin. Fans can explore each artist’s profile on eurovision2026.bg, including biographies and additional information about their participation.

Bulgaria is set to perform in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026.

The selection process will take place in two stages, both broadcast live on BNT 1.

In the first stage, on Saturday 24 January, all fifteen artists will perform one song of their choice from their original repertoire. In the second stage, on Saturday 31 January, seven artists will advance and perform one song each again, with the winner determined through a combined vote of a professional jury and the television audience via eurovision2026.bg.

In the third and final phase of the selection, scheduled for February 2026, the winner will perform three songs written specifically for Eurovision 2026 live on BNT 1. The song chosen to represent Bulgaria in Vienna will also be selected through a combined vote of the professional jury and the audience via the official platform.

