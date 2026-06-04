Bomb Threats Reported at Busy Public Locations in Sofia, Varna and Ruse

A bomb threat targeting airports in Sofia and Varna, a hospital in the capital, a church in Varna and a bridge in Ruse has been reported. The threat was sent via email from Italy.

The same email was also received by the newsroom of Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

Officials at Sofia Airport confirmed that the threat had been received there as well. Standard security procedures for such situations were immediately activated. Airport operations have not been suspended.

The Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria told BNT that the case is being investigated by the Cybercrime Department of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.