БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Публикуваха верните отговори от изпита на 4. клас по...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Превръща ли се Дунав в...
Чете се за: 20:15 мин.
Студентът, обвинен за трагедията в Благоевград, остава...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Бившият шеф на ББР Стоян Мавродиев е задържан в Белград,...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Антон Златанов: Между 3000 и 5000 евро плащат мигранти,...
Чете се за: 13:50 мин.
Парламентът оряза правомощията на особения търговски...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Разказ от първо лице за измамата в "Баба...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
500 000 евро са източили от НЗОК петима души, сред които...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bomb Threats Reported at Busy Public Locations in Sofia, Varna and Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази

BNT Also Received the Threatening Email

сигнал бомби оживени обществени места софия варна русе
Снимка: BGNES/archive

A bomb threat targeting airports in Sofia and Varna, a hospital in the capital, a church in Varna and a bridge in Ruse has been reported. The threat was sent via email from Italy.

The same email was also received by the newsroom of Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

Officials at Sofia Airport confirmed that the threat had been received there as well. Standard security procedures for such situations were immediately activated. Airport operations have not been suspended.

The Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria told BNT that the case is being investigated by the Cybercrime Department of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по...
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети, тел и други отпадъци, установиха учени
3
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети,...
Общинският съветник на Варна Стоян Петков: Три години кметът Коцев и кметът на района бездействат по отношение на незаконния строеж
4
Общинският съветник на Варна Стоян Петков: Три години кметът Коцев...
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи проверката на Нотариалната камара
5
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи...
Павел Попов: Действията за спиране на незаконното строителство край Варна са започнали преди две години
6
Павел Попов: Действията за спиране на незаконното строителство край...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
5
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
6
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...

More from: Bulgaria

European Public Prosecutor’s Office Brings €693,000 EU Funds Fraud Case to Court in Bulgaria
European Public Prosecutor’s Office Brings €693,000 EU Funds Fraud Case to Court in Bulgaria
Bulgaria and Greece Are a Pillar of Stability in South-Eastern Europe, Says PM Rumen Radev Bulgaria and Greece Are a Pillar of Stability in South-Eastern Europe, Says PM Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Vitosha to Launch Summer 2026 Season on 6 June Vitosha to Launch Summer 2026 Season on 6 June
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Former Bulgarian Development Bank Chief Stoyan Mavrodiev Detained in Belgrade, His Extradition Is Being Prepared Former Bulgarian Development Bank Chief Stoyan Mavrodiev Detained in Belgrade, His Extradition Is Being Prepared
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov to Meet European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov to Meet European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Превръща ли се Дунав в пластмасова супа? (ЧАСТ II)
Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Превръща ли се Дунав в пластмасова супа?...
Чете се за: 20:15 мин.
Общество
Студентът, обвинен за трагедията в Благоевград, остава без мярка за неотклонение Студентът, обвинен за трагедията в Благоевград, остава без мярка за неотклонение
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Сигнал за бомби на оживени обществени места в София, Варна и Русе Сигнал за бомби на оживени обществени места в София, Варна и Русе
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Бившият шеф на ББР Стоян Мавродиев е задържан в Белград, подготвя се екстрадицията му Бившият шеф на ББР Стоян Мавродиев е задържан в Белград, подготвя се екстрадицията му
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Публикуваха верните отговори от изпита на 4. клас по математика
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Още
Семейна схема е в основата на престъпната група, източила половин...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Десетки сигнали за наводнени помещения в Благоевград след обилните...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Израел и Ливан удължават примирието при условие, че Хизбула спре...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ