Boyko Borissov: “GERB Will Not Take Part in Coalitions, Chance of Forming a Government After the Elections Is Low”

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, said that the party will not take part in governing coalitions and will instead hold talks on specific policy areas such as geopolitics and defence, where it would act as a constructive opposition.

He made the statement after casting his vote at the 78th Secondary School “Hristo Smirnenski” in Bankya.

According to him, the likelihood of forming a government after these elections is very low, as his party will not enter into coalitions.

“Those who allow themselves to say that they will not form coalitions with GERB—no one has given them consent or any advance guarantee that this would happen,” he said. “We made our compromises in the ‘assemblages’ and in triple coalitions, in support. I do not see who we could form a coalition with at the moment.”

He added that his assessment is that after “this one year, in which we completed all important tasks for the state but also suffered damage from our partners—and they possibly from us—we have already made our compromises. If someone now wants support for a law, I will no longer provide it as I did during the ‘assemblage,” Borissov said.

Asked whether he would support the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a Prosecutor General, Borissov said he would comment after the elections.

“When a major robbery is being carried out, the police are always sent elsewhere,” he said, commenting on efforts to combat vote-buying. “I do not want to comment on whether there is manipulation of the vote, especially with the machines—we warned about it,” he added.

Borissov expressed disappointment that the campaign had not focused on important foreign policy issues and reaffirmed his party’s pro-European orientation.





