BSP: Power Is Not an End in Itself, the Country Needs Stable and Predictable Governance

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) declared that no minister in the government is beyond replacement if convincing arguments are presented.

The country needs stable governance, but power is not an end in itself, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov said at a briefing of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on October 16. He noted that BSP–United Left (BSP–UL) is open to changes in government positions if there are convincing arguments to that effect.

“I said that we are willing to replace all participants in this government if we receive sufficiently convincing arguments in this direction. If someone is truly underperforming, I naturally include myself first and foremost. There are no sacred cows in this government, and no one should consider themselves as such. This fully applies, of course, to our partners in joint governance as well,” Zafirov said.

“The briefing addressed two main topics. Currently, a meeting is taking place between the leaderships of BSP–UL and the trade unions CITUB and 'Podkrepa'. We discussed several issues, including the current political situation, the state budget, the draft 2026 budget, and Bulgaria’s prospects and opportunities. For anything to happen, and for the perspectives we outlined to be realised, the country needs stability — stable, predictable governance, a stable parliamentary majority, and, ultimately, consistency from the political forces,” Zafirov emphasised.

He stressed that the party is against discussing coalition issues through the media.

“On the topic of stability, two meetings were held today: the Executive Bureau of BSP and the Coalition Council of BSP–UL, with a single main agenda — the emerging governmental crisis and the risk of it escalating into a political one. We have always been firmly opposed to conducting discussions with our partners in joint governance, or any talks between political entities through the media. We will not do so now either, despite the attacks against BSP–UL and the tension that we have not caused — which does not mean we cannot respond similarly. In the contest of who is the most deserving guardian of this stability, we will not participate.”

Zafirov acknowledged that tensions within the party’s structures regarding its participation in government have not yet subsided.

“It is a fact that without BSP–UL’s stable and predictable conduct, this government simply would not exist. Power has never been, is not, and will never be an end in itself. From the very beginning, we have maintained an extremely correct stance. Over the past eight months, we have not publicly criticised any participant in the joint governance We view both the Cabinet and the supporting majority as a whole — as a single team. Even though there is, naturally, some tension within our structures regarding our participation in this government, which has not yet eased, and despite the daily difficulties, we continue our work,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that any initiative for dialogue should come from the mandate holder.

“We are ready for any discussions with our partners to preserve the government in view of the tasks ahead for the country. However, the initiative must come from the mandate holder. The decisions we take cannot be made at any cost. Tomorrow, my team and I will participate as delegates at the Party of European Socialists meeting in Amsterdam,” Zafirov added.

“We still don’t understand why there is resentment towards us. We remain silent, although we could easily respond to the attacks. Our ministers are doing their work,” said Dragomir Stoynev, head of the parliamentary group.v

