БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Budget 2026: Unions and Employers Criticise Parameters of Financial Framework

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Запази

According to them, there are not enough revenues coming into the state, and this is where the entire distortion in the system begins.

терзиев връща преразглеждане бюджета софия 2025 бил небалансиран

Budget revenues are not enough to meet government expenditure — that was the consensus among experts appearing on BNT’s morning programme “The Day Begins” on October 31.

Employer representatives warn that the private sector will suffer serious consequences from higher social security contributions, while trade unions argue that wage growth in Bulgaria remains inadequate.

Gaps also persist in the pension system, which has yet to be reformed.

There are gaps in the pension system, which remains unreformed.

    The Fiscal Council has proposed three measures to reduce public spending: reducing municipal administrations through municipal mergers, cutting the number of police officers in line with the shrinking population, and obliging civil servants to pay their own social security contributions.

    “The state administration is a heavy burden — and each year it becomes even heavier. Bulgaria’s population is declining, electronic services are being introduced, yet the number of civil servants continues to grow,” said Dobrin Ivanov of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA).

    According to the Fiscal Council, more than 91,000 people are employed in the state administration. While employers insist these employees should shoulder their own social contributions, trade unions oppose the idea.

    “The Ministry of Finance has no interest in contributions being shown on civil servants’ payslips, because that would increase reported expenditure,” commented Atanas Katsarchev, Chief Economist at the 'Podkrepa' Trade Union.

    Meanwhile, although the State Social Security Budget has not yet been officially published, it is already clear that social security contributions will rise by two percentage points.

    “In reality, the private sector will take a double hit. Net wages will fall, and labour costs for employers will rise,” Ivanov added.

    Experts noted that the main cause of rising contribution burdens is the absence of pension reform, leading to deeper deficits at the National Social Security Institute.

    “It is clear that the analysis commissioned by Parliament on the pension system — and proposals to ensure financial sustainability — are still missing. To be frank, our pension system runs a deficit of around 50%,” said former Social Minister Hristina Hristova.

    Trade unions also criticised the lack of transparency regarding public finances.

    “Firstly, there are no announced policies on anything. Secondly — where are the tax laws, which should have been passed beforehand?” said Katsarchev.

    Based on information disclosed so far, changes to tax legislation linked to the budget will be included in its transitional and final provisions.

    Budget 2026 Sparks Fresh Disputes in Parliament: From Lavish Payouts to Bare-Bones Spending

    Vice President Iliana Iotova: Who Are We Fooling? Our Deficit Is Much Higher Than Officially Presented

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен пробив в науката
    1
    Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
    Издирва се 15-годишно момиче, в неизвестност е от 3 дни
    2
    Издирва се 15-годишно момиче, в неизвестност е от 3 дни
    "Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на "Гънвор", рафинерията в Бургас е част от офертата за сделката
    3
    "Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на...
    Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
    4
    Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
    Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
    5
    Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
    Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"
    6
    Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"

    Най-четени

    Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
    1
    Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
    Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
    2
    Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
    Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
    3
    Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
    Напусна ни Иван Тенев
    4
    Напусна ни Иван Тенев
    Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
    5
    Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
    "Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
    6
    "Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...

    More from: Politics

    Delyan Dobrev of GERB Proposes Temporary Restrictions on Diesel and Aviation Fuel Exports
    Delyan Dobrev of GERB Proposes Temporary Restrictions on Diesel and Aviation Fuel Exports
    Budget 2026 Sparks Fresh Disputes in Parliament: From Lavish Payouts to Bare-Bones Spending Budget 2026 Sparks Fresh Disputes in Parliament: From Lavish Payouts to Bare-Bones Spending
    Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
    Vice President Iliana Iotova: Who Are We Fooling? Our Deficit Is Much Higher Than Officially Presented Vice President Iliana Iotova: Who Are We Fooling? Our Deficit Is Much Higher Than Officially Presented
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    Opposition Lawmakers Comment on the Sale of the Lukoil Neftochim Refinery in Burgas Opposition Lawmakers Comment on the Sale of the Lukoil Neftochim Refinery in Burgas
    Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
    MRF Leader Peevski Congratulated the Newly Elected Municipal Councilors from Pazardzhik MRF Leader Peevski Congratulated the Newly Elected Municipal Councilors from Pazardzhik
    Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
    Parliament Rejects “Vazrazhdane” Bill to Ban Individuals Sanctioned under Magnitsky Act from Holding Government, Local, or Party Posts in Bulgaria Parliament Rejects “Vazrazhdane” Bill to Ban Individuals Sanctioned under Magnitsky Act from Holding Government, Local, or Party Posts in Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и авиационно гориво от страната като превантивна мярка
    Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
    У нас
    Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    У нас
    Нови спорове по линията на Бюджет 2026: От раздаване на пари до постна пица Нови спорове по линията на Бюджет 2026: От раздаване на пари до постна пица
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
    У нас
    Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
    Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
    У нас
    Защо се провали срещата между Тръмп и Путин?
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    По света
    Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на парното?
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    У нас
    Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
    У нас
    Испанската катедрала "Саграда Фамилия" стана най-високата...
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ