Budget 2026 Sparks Fresh Disputes in Parliament: From Lavish Payouts to Bare-Bones Spending

Today, October 31, is the deadline for submitting the state budget for next year.

And while everyone awaits the government’s financial plan, a new political clash over public finances has erupted, with fresh exchanges of accusations between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov said:

“For years GERB pursued a conservative policy; we always maintained a fiscal reserve. But then ‘the Change’ (We Continue the Change) arrived, and all systems grew at a staggering rate across all indicators — salaries, pensions. We are still moving along the momentum created by that 'patchwork' cabinet. There is no party that can say: ‘Asen (referiing to Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB, the then Finance Minister) raised pensions too much, and we will lower them.’ You remember how I came out here and told you every week: Asen has borrowed another 500 million. We will keep talking about this, because otherwise you will say: ‘WCC–DB, those sweethearts handing out money to pensioners, the army, the people — and GERB came and offered a thin-crust pizza."

Martin Dimitrov of WCC–DB added:

“This is the most left-leaning budget and the biggest tax increase in 20 years. Under our government, the deficit stood at two per cent, and next year it should be falling — something they cannot achieve.”

Dimo Drenchev from “Vazrazhdane” commented:

“What is being floated right now — perhaps only to test public opinion — is a sharp rise in pension contributions by two percentage points from 2026. This is an extremely poor decision. It will hit small businesses and workers’ incomes alike, and will almost certainly lead not only to loss of income, but to inflation as well.”

Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), added:

“When the budget reaches the chamber, then you will see the true face of their hypocrisy, because I am almost certain that young doctors will not receive what they have been promised.”