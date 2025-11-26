БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Budget Disputes, “Lukoil” Debate and Lottery Concession Plan Spark Fresh Clashes in Parliament

Bulgaria will become a member of the eurozone on 1 January, despite protests, GERB-UDF Leader, Boyko Borissov, says

спорове бюджет 2026 концесията тотото лукойл скараха управляващи опозиция
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The protest outside the National Assembly was one of the reasons for yet another dispute inside parliament. Additional tensions arose over next year’s budget, the proposal for concession for the national lottery, and issues surrounding “Lukoil”, all of which triggered clashes between the governing parties and the opposition.

In the parliamentary corridors, MPs from 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' were the first to cite an opinion from the European Commission, saying the Commission had confirmed their position that the 2026 budget breaks the fiscal framework and risks seriously undermining financial discipline. Shortly afterwards, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”, also criticised the budget, accusing the government of trying to push through constant amendments “through the back door”.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov countered by saying that Bulgaria still has the lowest taxes and fees, and that nothing is going to be increased. He also argued that the European Commission’s criticism was not truly criticism, because once the military spending derogation takes effect, the deficit will drop to 2.7 per cent — which, he said, means the budget remains within acceptable limits.

Martin Dimitrov, WCC–DB:
“The European Commission has confirmed our position that the 2026 budget steps outside the fiscal framework and risks permanently undermining financial discipline. That’s why now is the last chance for reforms. What needs to be done urgently between the first and second readings: abandon the tax and social security increases, the rise in pension contributions, the tax hike on dividends, and the SUBTO measure — so as not to hit the middle class and businesses in this way.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of ‘Vazrazhdane’:
“Right now it seems the intention is for this budget to be debated next week, which makes us ask why exactly they’re doing this, given how desperately they rushed last week. Perhaps they’re trying to fine-tune the budget, slipping in new measures through the back door.”

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB:
“Bulgaria has the lowest taxes and fees. In 2020, when I took you into the eurozone waiting room and the European Banking Union, there were exactly the same protests — embraced by ‘Vazrazhdane’, by PP, by Radev and company. Now we are seeing the same thing as I bring you into the eurozone. But no matter how much PP and DB resist, I will bring you into the eurozone, and on 1 January Bulgaria will be a member. Whatever they do over this next month, I will hold the line, and from 1 January we will be in the eurozone.”

The GERB leader firmly dismissed reports that the state had set aside 2 billion leva to purchase “Lukoil”. Borissov said the refinery’s future depends entirely on the outcome of the war in Ukraine, but insisted that the export ban on diesel must be lifted because, in his words, fuel prices in neighbouring countries had become “astronomical”.

Another dispute erupted over the proposal to grant a 15-year concession for the national lottery. The opposition claimed the plan would effectively return the lottery to a family that had always controlled it in the past. Borissov and the MPs who submitted the proposal — from three coalition parties, together with the Sports Minister whose idea it was — all issued rebuttals.

Ivan Peshev, Minister of Youth and Sport:
“For ten months, the team at the Ministry of Youth and Sport analysed the performance of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator. The gambling sector and related businesses in Bulgaria have a turnover of 44 billion leva, with profits of 2 billion — yet the state lottery generates barely 70 million. This is why, together with colleagues from the Joint Governance Council, we took this step: to seek ways to increase funding for sport, sporting infrastructure and youth policy.”

Dragomir Stoynev - "BSP - United Left". If one is not met, it simply will not happen. I repeat: the first is a big operator with the necessary experience and the necessary turnover. The second condition is that the concession remuneration is at least twice the current level. The current one is 70 million, the total is about 40 million with payment to the NRA and an additional 120 million. That is, if it is less than 240 million, there will be no concession. The third condition - all jobs must be saved. I repeat - if one of these things doesn't happen, we simply won't go ahead."

Delyan Dobrev, GERB–UDF:
“I never thought I’d find myself agreeing with Drago Stoynev. I don’t understand why the opposition is against this. Time and again we’ve shown that the state is not a good manager, and the results shared by the Minister confirm it. The private sector makes 2 billion in profit, while the state lottery makes 70 million. It’s like one person earning 2,000 leva and another earning 70 — that’s how people should understand it. And we really do suspect there is lobbying on behalf of private operators by the opposition.”

Yordan Tsonev, ‘MRF – New Beginning’ parliamentary group:
“Offshore companies will not be allowed to take part.”

