ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази
министерският съвет защити приемането еврото българия
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The outgoing government has published its decision for Bulgaria to join the “Board of Peace,” initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the government press office announced on February 10.

“The decision has a clearly political character and was adopted by full consensus at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. It reflects the outgoing government’s understanding that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has long-term implications for regional and European security, including through the intensification of irregular migration flows and related risks,” the statement from the Council of Ministers reads.

The outgoing cabinet added that, in this context, Bulgaria’s accession to the Board of Peace is viewed as a political statement of intent to participate in international efforts aimed at de-escalation and sustainable resolution of the conflict.

"Bulgaria has consistently prioritised the fight against illegal migration and regards the stabilisation of the Middle East as a key factor in effectively countering the root causes of migration pressure,” the outgoing government noted.

The country supports the second phase of the U.S. peace plan for Gaza, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 2803 from November 2025, which welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration coordinating Gaza’s reconstruction in line with the Comprehensive Peace Plan.

Active participation in the Board of Peace would provide Bulgaria with an opportunity to contribute constructively to the international community’s efforts to establish lasting peace and security in the region, the statement added.

The Council of Ministers reminded that, under the Constitution, the decision requires ratification by the Parliament and has no legal effect until it is approved.

The signing of the document does not create obligations for Bulgaria to participate in specific peace-building operations or activities, nor does it grant the Board of Peace any jurisdiction over the territory of Bulgaria.

The outgoing government’s decision includes a notification that the Charter will not apply until ratification. During this period, Bulgaria may participate within the Board of Peace only with consultative status.

By signing the document, Bulgaria has been given the opportunity to be among the founding members of the Board of Peace, with the final institutional confirmation of this participation depending on decisions by the Parliament following the upcoming early parliamentary elections and on the formation of a new Council of Ministers and Parliament with renewed representation and legitimacy, the outgoing government emphasised.

