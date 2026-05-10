Bulgaria's DARA Walks the Turquoise Carpet at Eurovision 2026 Opening Ceremony

DARA has stepped onto the turquoise carpet at the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was officially launched in Vienna on May 10.

The impressive turquoise carpet stretches from the iconic Burgtheater to Vienna City Hall. It is also the only moment when all 35 delegations appear together, entering in alphabetical order.

DARA drew attention on arrival in a traditional Bulgarian Kukeri (Mummer)-inspired costume, joking that she had “driven away evil spirits” from the famous carpet. She will perform in the second semi-final on 14 May.

DARA, Bulgaria's representative at Eurovision 2026:“Bangaranga is a feeling that everyone carries within themselves. It is a special energy we all possess — the moment when you choose to live through love, without fear, when you decide to be bold and be yourself. That is Bangaranga.”