Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georgiev met with Susan Falatko, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the US Embassy

19:37, 28.02.2025
Слушай новините днес

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, on February 28, hosted Mrs. Susan Falatko at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Sofia a few days ago as the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

During the meeting, Minister Georgiev and Mrs. Falatko reviewed key aspects of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the US, as well as priority regional and global issues. The conversation focused on areas of cooperation such as security and defence, energy security and diversification, bilateral trade and investment, innovation and new technologies, connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and more.

Both sides expressed their readiness to work towards holding the third session of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the US in Sofia, which has established itself as an ambitious framework for high-level discussions and contributes to the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the strengthening of fruitful cooperation across all areas of bilateral relations.

During the talks, Minister Georgiev underlined the priority importance for the Bulgarian government of Bulgaria's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Programme, and shared his expectation for a positive decision soon.

The US diplomat welcomed the significant progress achieved by the Bulgarian institutions in meeting the criteria for inclusion in the Programme and expressed readiness to continue the good cooperation in this regard.

