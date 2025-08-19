БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine

It can only be achieved through a close partnership between the EU, the US and Ukraine itself, the GERB leader added

The long-term goal should be sustainable peace in Ukraine, achievable only through close partnership between the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine itself, said GERB leader Boyko Borissov during an online meeting of European People’s Party (EPP) leaders.

“Peace that guarantees the security of Ukrainian citizens, regional stability, and upholds the values of freedom and democracy. Only through solidarity, consistency, and united efforts can we support Ukraine,” Borissov stated.

He added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also participated in the meeting and briefed leaders on yesterday’s talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky, European leaders, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. The discussion included next steps for creating conditions for a lasting and fair peace.

