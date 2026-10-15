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Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova and Her Italian Counterpart Lorenzo Fontana Discussed Security in the Black Sea

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Black Sea security, connectivity and parliamentary dialogue were among the topics discussed by Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova and Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament. The two met on the sidelines of the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the member states of the Council of Europe in Rome, the Bulgarian Parliament’s press office said on October 15.

Mihaela Dotsova expressed concern over attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and said a common solution should be sought to ensure the safety of shipping. Stability in the region is of paramount importance to Europe, making solidarity and shared responsibility essential, the Speaker of the National Assembly said, the press release said.

On behalf of the Bulgarian Parliament, Dotsova reaffirmed its commitment to developing bilateral dialogue and cooperation in all areas, in a way that would support and complement the intensive joint work at government level. She told her Italian counterpart that a friendship group with Italy had been established in the National Assembly, with members from all parliamentary groups.

“I am confident that the group will help strengthen ties between our parliaments and promote dynamic and fruitful cooperation in all areas,” Mihaela Dotsova added.

The Speaker of the National Assembly stressed that relations should be developed not only in the economic sphere but also in education and culture. She noted that Italian is taught in more than 50 schools in Bulgaria, the Parliament’s press office said.

Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, also called for closer relations between the two countries, which he described as excellent, the statement added.

Earlier today, Mihaela Dotsova met Anita Dimitriu, President of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus, during the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the member states of the Council of Europe in Rome, the Bulgarian Parliament’s press office said.

Source: BTA

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