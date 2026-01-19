БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria's President Expressed Condolences after the Deadly High-Speed Collision in Spain

President Rumen Radev expressed his condolences to King Felipe VI and to the families of the victims of the severe train दुर्घash in Spain.

“We stand in solidarity with the Spanish people in this difficult moment. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” President Rumen Radev wrote on X.

