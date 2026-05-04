Bulgaria and China Carried Out a Procedure Using Transcontinental Robotic Surgery

The Medical University of Pleven has marked an international breakthrough with the first documented case of transcontinental robotic surgery between China and Bulgaria. The procedure involved a complex clinical case of a patient with carcinoma and a rare anatomical feature – a pelvicly located kidney.

The intervention was carried out by Associate Professor Martin Karamanliev and the team at the Clinic of Oncological Surgery.

At the same time, the Rector of the Medical University of Pleven, Professor Dobromir Dimitrov, during a working visit to China, provided real-time expert support via the Proximie platform and 5G internet. The technology enables secure audio-visual connectivity and interactive digital guidance during the surgical procedure.