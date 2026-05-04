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Varna Food Safety Inspectors Block Import of 18 Tonnes of Peanuts from Egypt over Dangerous Mould Levels

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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Inspectors from the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in the coastal city of Varna have stopped the import of 18 tonnes of shelled peanuts from Egypt after detecting dangerously high levels of mould in them.

Permissible limits for aflatoxins in the consignment were exceeded by between three and five times. Aflatoxins are highly toxic and carcinogenic substances that can develop in nuts and cereals when they are stored under improper conditions.

Samples were analysed at the Central Laboratory for Chemical Testing and Control in Sofia. The results showed that the highest excess levels were recorded for aflatoxin B1, a compound classified as a proven human carcinogen.

Experts warn that prolonged consumption, even of small quantities, can increase the risk of liver cancer. Aflatoxins are not destroyed by cooking or boiling, making them particularly hazardous.

The container of peanuts has been detained at customs. The importer is entitled to request a confirmatory test. If the initial findings are upheld, the importer will have three options: to return the goods to Egypt, destroy them, or subject them to specialised treatment outside Bulgaria in an attempt to reduce aflatoxin levels.

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