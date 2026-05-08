Virologist Prof. Radka Argirova: There Is No Risk of Hantavirus Epidemic in Bulgaria

There is no risk of a hantavirus epidemic in Bulgaria, as apart from the Argentine “Andes” strain, the disease is not transmitted from person to person. However, the infection remains an occupational hazard for people working outdoors and in dusty environments, virologist Prof. Radka Argirova said in Sliven.

Those most at risk include forestry workers, farmers, and people involved in the maintenance of warehouses and old buildings. The virus is carried by rodents, and infection most often occurs through inhalation of dust contaminated with traces of their excrement.

Prof. Argirova stressed that although the disease can be severe for the individual patient, it does not have the capacity to cause a mass epidemic.