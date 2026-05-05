Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 225

A total of 225 measles cases have been registered in Bulgaria as of 4 May, with more than 80% of those infected being children. The most serious outbreak has been reported in the district of Vratsa (Northwestern Bulgaria).

According to data from the Ministry of Health, cases have been identified across seven districts. The highest number of cases is in Vratsa - 150. This is followed by Pleven with 48 cases and Lovech with 18. Smaller numbers have been recorded in Sofia-city (4), Varna (3), and one case each in Montana and Sofia district.

Of all confirmed cases, 189 are children. The most affected age groups are those between 1 and 9 years old, while 20 cases involve infants under one year of age. Among adults, infections are significantly fewer, with 16 patients aged over 40.

The data show that 118 of those infected were not vaccinated, mainly due to not yet having reached the required age or for other reasons. In 19 cases, the immunisation status is unknown, while the remaining patients had received the vaccine.

Since the outbreak began in March, a total of 28,194 vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella have been administered. The first cases for the year were reported on 19 March, when health authorities ordered an emergency immunisation campaign for children with missed vaccinations.

Measles typically presents with a high fever, runny nose, cough, watery eyes and a characteristic rash. Vaccination in Bulgaria is mandatory and is administered at 13 months and again at 12 years of age.