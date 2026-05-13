Shortage of nurses persists in Bulgaria

On International Nurses Day, May 12, new data highlight a continuing decline in the number of nurses in Bulgaria. The country needs around 50,000 nurses, while only about 28,000 are currently practising the profession. Half of those working are already of pre-retirement or retirement age.

Valentina Peneva has been a nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna' for 33 years. She chose the profession because it offered opportunities for development and the ability to support her family, but says conditions have changed over time.

“Our profession is now quite unattractive. Many young people graduate in nursing but do not choose to work in hospitals. Our incomes are ridiculous,” said Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna'.

To compensate for low salaries, most nurses are forced to work in multiple places.

Valentina Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna': “I worked until a few months ago at two places, which meant leaving home at 6:30 in the morning and returning around 8:00 in the evening. We work a lot, but it comes at the expense of the quality of care for patients.”

Despite the difficulties, she says she does not want to leave the profession.

Valentina Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna':“This is the thing I love doing. I do it with love. We once had a patient who wrote me poems — I was a young nurse then, and I still keep that poem. That is probably one of the things I will never forget.”

In the hospital’s gastroenterology department, only 10 nurses are currently working, despite a need for 20. Across the entire hospital, the shortage amounts to around 70 nurses.

Katya Dimova, chief nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna': “Usually young people look for something easier, and even after graduating they start working in a different field where the pay is better.” Diana Georgieva, chair of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals: “The majority of nurses are of retirement age, which is also a prerequisite for a collapse of the healthcare system in the very near future. We are very much hoping that the new government will finally understand that we are needed.”

The Minister of Health has begun meetings with professional organisations in order to outline steps to improve working conditions. On the occasion of the day, the best nurses, laboratory technicians and rehabilitation specialists at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna' received recognition from their colleagues.





