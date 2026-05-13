БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
НСО сваля охраната и на Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Румен Радев: Тепърва започва същинската работа за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Shortage of nurses persists in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази
недостиг медицински сестри необходими 000 нас работят 000
Снимка: the image is illustrative

On International Nurses Day, May 12, new data highlight a continuing decline in the number of nurses in Bulgaria. The country needs around 50,000 nurses, while only about 28,000 are currently practising the profession. Half of those working are already of pre-retirement or retirement age.

Valentina Peneva has been a nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna' for 33 years. She chose the profession because it offered opportunities for development and the ability to support her family, but says conditions have changed over time.

“Our profession is now quite unattractive. Many young people graduate in nursing but do not choose to work in hospitals. Our incomes are ridiculous,” said Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna'.

To compensate for low salaries, most nurses are forced to work in multiple places.

Valentina Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna': “I worked until a few months ago at two places, which meant leaving home at 6:30 in the morning and returning around 8:00 in the evening. We work a lot, but it comes at the expense of the quality of care for patients.”

Despite the difficulties, she says she does not want to leave the profession.

Valentina Peneva, senior nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna':“This is the thing I love doing. I do it with love. We once had a patient who wrote me poems — I was a young nurse then, and I still keep that poem. That is probably one of the things I will never forget.”

In the hospital’s gastroenterology department, only 10 nurses are currently working, despite a need for 20. Across the entire hospital, the shortage amounts to around 70 nurses.

Katya Dimova, chief nurse at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna':

“Usually young people look for something easier, and even after graduating they start working in a different field where the pay is better.”

Diana Georgieva, chair of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals:

“The majority of nurses are of retirement age, which is also a prerequisite for a collapse of the healthcare system in the very near future. We are very much hoping that the new government will finally understand that we are needed.”

The Minister of Health has begun meetings with professional organisations in order to outline steps to improve working conditions. On the occasion of the day, the best nurses, laboratory technicians and rehabilitation specialists at ISUL University Hospital 'Tsaritsa Yoanna' received recognition from their colleagues.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
1
Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
2
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
3
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
4
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Затяга ли се обрачът около Зеленски? Андрий Ермак официално е обвинен за пране на пари
5
Затяга ли се обрачът около Зеленски? Андрий Ермак официално е...
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински сестри у нас
6
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински...

Най-четени

Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
1
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
2
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието и науката в кабинета "Радев"
3
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието...
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
4
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и нормални цени на пазара
5
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и...
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
6
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...

More from: Health

Virologist Prof. Radka Argirova: There Is No Risk of Hantavirus Epidemic in Bulgaria
Virologist Prof. Radka Argirova: There Is No Risk of Hantavirus Epidemic in Bulgaria
Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 225 Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 225
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Bulgaria Introduces Telemedicine with Strict Rules and Full Digital Traceability Bulgaria Introduces Telemedicine with Strict Rules and Full Digital Traceability
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Varna Food Safety Inspectors Block Import of 18 Tonnes of Peanuts from Egypt over Dangerous Mould Levels Varna Food Safety Inspectors Block Import of 18 Tonnes of Peanuts from Egypt over Dangerous Mould Levels
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgaria and China Carried Out a Procedure Using Transcontinental Robotic Surgery Bulgaria and China Carried Out a Procedure Using Transcontinental Robotic Surgery
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli 130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
У нас
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски и Бойко Борисов Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски и Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус" Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус"
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Заради гастроентерит: Повече от 1000 души са блокирани на круизен...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Депутатите не приеха създаването на временна комисия за случая...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Правителството търси спешен изход от кризата с пръскането срещу комари
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ