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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli

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Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
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At present, 11 active outbreaks of brucellosis in cattle have been registered within the municipality. The disease is being contained through strict veterinary measures, with infected animals being humanely culled and the remaining livestock placed under regular testing and monitoring.

умъртвяват 130 животни заради бруцелоза симитли
Снимка: Pixabay

A new outbreak of brucellosis in cattle has been confirmed at a farm in the town of Simitli, in Blagoevgrad district (Southwestern Bulgaria).

The disease was verified through laboratory testing, and the affected animals are subject to sanitary culling.

According to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, no human cases have been registered so far.

Following the initial suspicion, restrictive measures were immediately introduced, including a ban on the movement of animals to and from the farm.

The cattle identified as infected were isolated and sent for sanitary slaughter at a licensed facility.

In the following months, additional mass testing was carried out, during which a further 50 infected animals were detected.

The most recent 38 cases were identified by the laboratory of the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Blagoevgrad district. Final confirmation is still pending from the National Diagnostic Scientific Research Veterinary Medical Institute.

All affected animals have either already been sent, or are scheduled to be sent, for sanitary slaughter.

Work to determine the source of the infection is ongoing. Further laboratory analyses are planned, along with additional cleaning and disinfection measures. Strict veterinary and sanitary controls have been introduced until the outbreak is fully contained.

At present, 11 active brucellosis outbreaks in cattle have been registered within the municipality of Simitli, in Blagoevgrad district.

Infected animals are being humanely culled, while the remaining livestock are subject to periodic testing every three months. If results are negative, the next inspection is carried out after six months. Should no further infection be detected, the outbreak is declared eradicated.

Brucellosis is a serious zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. For this reason, the Regional Health Inspectorate in Blagoevgrad has been promptly informed.

All individuals who had contact with the infected animals have been tested, and all results have come back negative. At present, there is no indication of any risk to human health.

There are no industrial pig or poultry farms, nor slaughterhouses or markets operating in the area that could facilitate the spread of the disease.

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