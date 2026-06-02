341 Measles Cases Recorded Across Seven Districts of Bulgaria by End of May

A total of 341 measles cases have been reported by the end of May, with infections registered across seven districts of Bulgaria, according to information published by the Ministry of Health on June 2.

The highest number of cases has been recorded in the Vratsa district, with 188 infections. Additional cases have been reported in Pleven (93), Lovech (36), Montana (13), Sofia City (7), Varna (3), and Sofia District (1).

Of the total number of people infected with measles, 281 are children. Among those affected, 177 had not received a measles vaccine either because they were below the eligible vaccination age or for other reasons. The immunisation status of 30 patients remains unknown. For the remaining cases, there is evidence that vaccination had been administered.

Since the outbreak began in Bulgaria, a total of 37,893 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine doses have been administered.

The first measles cases of the year were reported in March. In Bulgaria, vaccination against measles is mandatory, with the first dose administered after 13 months of age and a booster dose given at 12 years of age.





