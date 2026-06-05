85 Lyme Disease Cases Reported in Bulgaria So Far This Year, Expert Says

There have been 85 cases of Lyme disease recorded in Bulgaria so far, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, speaking on “The Day Begins”.

She noted that the incidence is similar to last year's, when 82 cases were registered.

Prof. Hristova said that May is typically the month of highest tick activity, and that ticks will remain active until the weather becomes very dry and very hot.

It is usual for May to be the month with the highest tick activity, which will remain active until the weather gets very dry and very hot.

Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases:

"During heavy rainfall they are not very active. But immediately after the rains stop and the sun comes out, they become active again because they are hungry and need to feed. Spring provides the best conditions for them – not too cold, not too hot, not too dry, but also not too wet. That is why cases of tick bites are currently increasing, as well as diseases transmitted by them. However, the incidence remains within last year’s levels."

She added that Lyme disease is fully treatable, especially if detected in its early stage. In the second stage, treatment effectiveness is around 90%, while the third stage is considered chronic.

Another tick-borne illness is Mediterranean spotted fever.

Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases:

"This involves high fever and a severe course, followed by recovery. There is no chronic form. Yes, complications are possible, but it is an acute disease."

She also reported a slight decrease in chickenpox cases in the country, now at 400–500 cases compared with 700–800 in recent months. Scarlet fever cases stand at 50–60 per week, remaining within levels seen in previous years.