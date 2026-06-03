БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Court Ruled: One of the Mothers Contributed to the Switch of the Babies at Sheinovo Hospital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
EN
Запази
казусът шейново нов директор скандала разменените бебета
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The case of the babies who were mistakenly switched at Sheinovo Hospital has reached its conclusion. The Supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that one of the mothers contributed to the mix-up. As a result, the compensation awarded to the parents has been reduced by half, with the mother set to receive just over €10,000 and the father €20,000. The other mother chose not to wait for the outcome of the court proceedings. Her case was settled two years ago through an out-of-court agreement worth 70,000 leva.

On 13 September 2022, two women gave birth to baby girls at Sheynovo maternity hospital in Sofia. Nearly three months later, one of the mothers began to suspect that she was raising another family's child. DNA tests confirmed her suspicions. Four months later, the babies were returned to their biological parents.

Head of "Sheinovo" hospital: Those responsible for the switching of the babies will be punished, there was no intent in what happened

Four years on, the Supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that the hospital was not solely responsible.

The notable aspect of the court's decision is that the judges found that the mother also bore some responsibility for the switch. According to the ruling, she was fully aware of the importance of the identification wristbands worn by both her and the baby.

Vili Kostadinova, lawyer for Sheinovo Hospital:

"The court analysed the evidence in the case extremely carefully and thoroughly. The ruling notes that when the mother began to suspect that she might be raising a child who was not biologically hers, the first thing she did was check the numbers on the wristbands. Clearly, she knew their significance."

Nevertheless, the hospital was found liable and the family won the case. Their objective was not to obtain financial compensation, but to prove that there had been negligence on the part of Sheinovo maternity hospital.

Stoyan Stoykov, lawyer for the family:

"We can only hope that the standard of healthcare provided to patients will improve. This case is of significant public importance and, at present, it is the only one of its kind in the judicial system. From that perspective, this Supreme Court ruling establishes legal precedent for similar cases."

Following the incident, changes were introduced to the hospital's protocols for newborns, along with stricter procedures. A sanction imposed on the hospital's director by the Medical Supervision Agency was later overturned by the court.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по...
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
2
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
„Баба Алино“ в документи
3
„Баба Алино“ в документи
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при осъвременяването на пенсиите
4
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при...
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да изградят участъците, за които са взели аванс
5
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да...
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на "Лукойл"
6
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
5
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Health

Weight-Loss Injection Trend Spreads on Social Media Despite Health Risks
Weight-Loss Injection Trend Spreads on Social Media Despite Health Risks
341 Measles Cases Recorded Across Seven Districts of Bulgaria by End of May 341 Measles Cases Recorded Across Seven Districts of Bulgaria by End of May
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
State psychiatric hospital staff opposed to cutting vacant posts State psychiatric hospital staff opposed to cutting vacant posts
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Shortage of nurses persists in Bulgaria Shortage of nurses persists in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Virologist Prof. Radka Argirova: There Is No Risk of Hantavirus Epidemic in Bulgaria Virologist Prof. Radka Argirova: There Is No Risk of Hantavirus Epidemic in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 225 Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 225
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи проверката на Нотариалната камара
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино" Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино"
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия" Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия"
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Дефицитът може да достигне 7,4% без спешни мерки – властта...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
По-висок дефицит, повече реформи – какви са препоръките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
ВКС реши: Една от майките е допринесла за размяната на бебетата в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Нови валежи и гръмотевични бури през следващите дни
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ